Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of LON CHG opened at GBX 346.50 ($4.38) on Monday. Chemring Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5.75 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 348 ($4.40). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 301.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 292.67. The company has a market cap of £957.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2,665.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 45,954 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £155,324.52 ($196,439.26). Also, insider Sarah Ellard sold 42,652 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.22), for a total transaction of £142,457.68 ($180,166.54). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,516 shares of company stock worth $32,673,970. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company's stock.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

