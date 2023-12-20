Short Interest in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Declines By 5.5%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Biofrontera by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the second quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biofrontera by 894.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

Biofrontera stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.41). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 78.65% and a negative return on equity of 192.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biofrontera will post -14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the BF-RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

