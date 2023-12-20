Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Declines By 6.0%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,146,300 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 1,219,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Trading Up 5.5 %

CRECF opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

