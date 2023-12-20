Short Interest in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Drops By 5.2%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE EVH opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. Research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

See Also

