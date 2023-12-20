Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Decreases By 5.6%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Intrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Intrum AB (publ) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.607 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.