SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SIF opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company's stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

