SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of SIF opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.95.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SIFCO Industries
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.