Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $111.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after acquiring an additional 793,861 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.