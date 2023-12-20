SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 200 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 712,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 553,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 167,667 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 489,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

