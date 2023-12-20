SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.