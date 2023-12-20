SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,586 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $291.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $236.60 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

