SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 541,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

