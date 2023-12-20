SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 134 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.17. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $181.27 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.