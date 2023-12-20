SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 1,750 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $64,654,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

