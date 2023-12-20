SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 2,769 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.