SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 400 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.