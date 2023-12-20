SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,919,870,000 after acquiring an additional 858,922 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,314,000 after purchasing an additional 225,065 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BMY opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

