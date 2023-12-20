SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after acquiring an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after purchasing an additional 762,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $177.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average of $160.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

