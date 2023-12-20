SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.74.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

