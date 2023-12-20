SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

