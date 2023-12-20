SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $561,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.0 %

ECL opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average is $179.79. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

