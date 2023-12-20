SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $653,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,729 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

