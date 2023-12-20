SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $225.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

