SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 32.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22.2% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,139.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $932.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $884.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.