SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New $937,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after acquiring an additional 309,721 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $1,070,525,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

