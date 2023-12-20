SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 1,258 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in General Mills by 38.5% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 185,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in General Mills by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

