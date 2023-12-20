SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 549 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde stock opened at $412.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.73. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

