SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $257.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.52. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $817.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

