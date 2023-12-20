SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,748 shares of company stock worth $4,971,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

