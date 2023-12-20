SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes $410,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 154.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 162,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 57,493 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 193,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

