SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,892 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.