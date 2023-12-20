SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,182,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 692.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,387,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,598,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $15.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

