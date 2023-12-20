SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.