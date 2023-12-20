Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Pete Godbole Sells 1,210 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $56,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,762.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pete Godbole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20.

Smartsheet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 76.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

