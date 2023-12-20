Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys 221 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day moving average is $150.37. The stock has a market cap of $344.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

