Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys 53 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $352.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.31 and its 200-day moving average is $311.78.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

