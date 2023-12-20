Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 37,821 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CFO Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $642,578.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,255,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,321,250.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 18th, Derek Andersen sold 27,152 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $464,842.24.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05.

SNAP stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 49.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 278,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Snap by 6.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 24.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

