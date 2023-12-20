Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 37,821 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CFO Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $642,578.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,255,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,321,250.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Derek Andersen sold 27,152 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $464,842.24.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05.
SNAP stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 49.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 278,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Snap by 6.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 24.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
