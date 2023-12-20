Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 13,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 474,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,204.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Snap Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. HSBC began coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
