Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.250-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SON stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

