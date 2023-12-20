SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) COO Michael Zagorsek Sells 24,609 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.13. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on SoundHound AI

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,520,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.