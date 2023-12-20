SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Director Lawrence Marcus Sells 37,271 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $82,368.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,871.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 3.2 %

SOUN stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.13. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,340 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $5,520,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,110 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

