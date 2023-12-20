SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Director Lawrence Marcus Sells 37,271 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $82,368.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,871.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
SoundHound AI Trading Up 3.2 %
SOUN stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.13. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SoundHound AI
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SoundHound AI
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.