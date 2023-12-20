SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $373.77

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $373.77 and last traded at $373.24, with a volume of 798153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.66.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.