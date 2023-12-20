SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $189.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $166.06 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.43.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

