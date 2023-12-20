SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.09

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.09 and last traded at $66.09, with a volume of 8045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.63.

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.