SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Lessened by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

