Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) PT Raised to $27.00

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYRE. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SYRE opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.74. Spyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.