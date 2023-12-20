Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena Sells 32,184 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $932,692.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,791,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,889,928.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,924,246.64.

On Monday, December 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,285,577.95.

On Monday, November 27th, Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,171,244.88.

On Friday, November 24th, Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $626,802.44.

On Monday, October 30th, Anthony Casalena sold 42,013 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,190,228.29.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Anthony Casalena sold 19,780 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $596,564.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 21,679 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $619,369.03.

On Thursday, September 21st, Anthony Casalena sold 11,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $313,515.78.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of SQSP opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 317.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Squarespace by 44.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQSP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.62.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

