Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Starbucks stock opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

