Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRT. B. Riley downgraded Startek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research downgraded Startek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Startek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

NYSE SRT opened at $4.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Startek has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $175.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Startek by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

