Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Steelcase updated its Q4 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.190-0.230 EPS.

Steelcase stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

SCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

