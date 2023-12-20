Stifel Nicolaus Raises Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $62.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.58% from the company’s current price.

XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

